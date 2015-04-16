STUTTGART, Germany, April 16 Volkswagen's supervisory board steering committee will meet on Thursday to try to resolve a leadership crisis, a source familiar with the matter said.

"The committee meeting will take place today," the person told Reuters.

VW's Chairman Ferdinand Piech said in a German magazine interview last week that he had distanced himself from Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn, dampening speculation Winterkorn would be reappointed as CEO beyond 2016. (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)