UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN, April 16 Volkswagen said late on Thursday no statement on the leadership crisis meeting will be published today.
The meeting of the supervisory board's steering committee was called after Chairman Ferdinand Piech sparked a power struggle by telling a magazine he had distanced himself from CEO Martin Winterkorn, who has run VW since 2007.
The six-member panel including Piech and works council chief Bernd Osterloh, which was also attended by CEO Winterkorn, ended after less than three hours at an unknown venue in Salzburg, Austria, a source familiar with the matter said.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.