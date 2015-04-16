HAMBURG, Germany, April 16 The top level Volkswagen committee meeting on the leadership crisis at Europe's biggest automotive group has ended, a source close to the company told Reuters.

VW plunged into a full-blown leadership vacuum last week when Chairman Ferdinand Piech publicly withdrew his confidence from Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn.

A meeting of the six-member steering committee of VW's supervisory board, including Piech and works council chief Bernd Osterloh, at an unknown venue in Salzburg, Austria has ended, the source said. Results of the meeting were not immediately known. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Georgina Prodhan and Victoria Bryan)