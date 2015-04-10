BERLIN, April 10 Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech said he has distanced himself from Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn, Der Spiegel reported on Friday, exposing dissent between the German carmaker's top leaders.

"I have distanced myself from Winterkorn," the magazine quoted Piech as saying, adding the CEO has no chance to succeed Piech as board chairman after his contract runs out in December 2016.

Piech, whose own term as chairman will expire in April 2017, told the magazine he wanted the right people at the helm of the carmaker's supervisory and executive boards, indicating discontent with VW's current leadership.

VW declined to comment.

(Reporting by Andreas Cremer, Jan Schwartz; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)