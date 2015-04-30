FRANKFURT, April 30 Ferdinand Piech, who was ousted as Volkswagen's chairman five days ago, is challenging VW's choice of two new supervisory board members to replace him and his wife, German popular daily Bild said on Thursday, without citing sources.

Piech is nominating long-time automotive manager Wolfgang Reitzle - seen as a potential replacement chairman - and former Siemens manager Brigitte Ederer instead, Bild said. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)