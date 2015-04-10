* CEO has no chance to become board chairman -Spiegel

* Spiegel doesn't specify context, time of Piech comments

* Piech thwarts possible CEO contract extension -analysts

* Works council chief, Lower Saxony stand by CEO

* VW declines to comment (Adds comments from analysts and works council, background and shares)

By Andreas Cremer

BERLIN, April 10 Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech said he has "distanced" himself from Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn, Der Spiegel magazine reported on Friday, exposing unusual dissent between the German carmaker's two top leaders.

The comment from Piech, who has spent almost 22 years at the helm of VW, nine as CEO, comes as Europe's largest automaker is cutting billions of euros of costs and revamping structures to boost profitability and underpin its global leadership claim.

"I have distanced myself from Winterkorn," the magazine quoted Piech as saying, without specifying when or in what context he made his comment. VW declined to comment.

Piech's remark could undermine the 67-year-old CEO's prospects of renewing his contract, due to expire on Dec. 31, 2016, analysts said.

"In most companies a CEO would be materially destabilised by such harsh commentary from his chairman," London-based analyst Arndt Ellinghorst at Evercore ISI said. "When he (Piech) does speak, it is usually to deliver a powerful and blunt message."

However, Bernd Osterloh, works council chief of VW, a bastion of unionised labour, stood by Winterkorn, saying in an email he would back an extension of the CEO's contract.

So did the state of Lower Saxony, which owns a fifth of VW's voting shares and on Friday came out backing Winterkorn, saying in a statement that the carmaker's development is positive.

Together, Lower Saxony and labour leaders have majority control of the VW supervisory board, with important decisions such as the opening or closing of plants requiring a two-thirds majority on the 20-member panel.

Osterloh and Piech have previously teamed up to oppose CEOs whose strategies they disagreed with.

TRACK RECORD

VW is struggling to revive falling profit margins at its core passenger car division and has been grappling with declining sales in the United States, which it has to conquer if it wants to eclipse Toyota in global sales.

VW's chairman has a track record of undermining his own executives. In a Wall St Journal interview published in March 2006, Piech, already chairman of the supervisory board at the time, said it was an "open issue" whether the contract of then-CEO Bernd Pischetsrieder would be extended because of opposition from labour representatives.

In November 2006, VW announced that Pischetsrieder had agreed to resign, and in 2007 it installed Winterkorn, then a close ally of Piech and head of VW's Audi division.

Spiegel said on Friday, without citing sources, that Winterkorn did not stand a chance of succeeding Piech as supervisory board chairman after his contract runs out.

It quoted Piech, whose term as chairman is due to end in April 2017, as saying he wanted the right people at the helm of the supervisory and executive boards, adding any decision on the future chairman or CEO will be taken shortly before his departure.

Possible candidates to succeed Winterkorn include Porsche CEO Matthias Mueller, promoted in February to VW's management board, and group R&D boss Ulrich Hackenberg, who also oversees development at Audi.

"VW is facing multiple trouble spots," said Commerzbank analyst Sascha Gommel, who has a "buy" rating on VW stock. "It goes without saying that uncertainty (within VW's management) will rise in the wake of these comments by Piech."

VW's preferred shares were trading 1.3 percent higher at 252.85 euros by 1414 GMT, having been as high as 254.50 euros earlier in the session. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer, Jan Schwartz and Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan and David Holmes)