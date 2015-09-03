* VW was seeking a permanent successor to ousted chairman
Piech
* VW committees, Piech support Poetsch
* Piech still wields influence through family holding
* CEO Winterkorn also supports Poetsch -source
(Adds detail on likely duration of Poetsch's term, source on
Winterkorn's ambitions)
By Andreas Cremer
BERLIN, Sept 3 Volkswagen's finance
chief Hans Dieter Poetsch is set to become its next chairman,
putting Europe's biggest carmaker on course for calmer waters
after rival factions including ousted patriarch Ferdinand Piech
united to back him.
The company has been looking for a permanent successor to
Piech, who was turfed out in April after clashing with Chief
Executive Martin Winterkorn over strategy but still wields
influence through his family holding.
One day after proposing to extend the CEO's contract by two
years until the end of 2018, the supervisory board's executive
and nomination committees on Thursday proposed to elect Poetsch,
64, as chairman.
Volkswagen's 51-percent owner Porsche Automobil Holding SE
said Poetsch had the unequivocal support of its
supervisory board - which includes Piech. Winterkorn also
supported the move to elevate Poetsch, according to a source
familiar with the company's thinking.
"This is good news," said Arndt Ellinghorst of research firm
Evercore ISI, citing Poetsch's clear understanding of VW's
financial problems. "Poetsch has been advocating an increased
focus on consolidating VW's business post an era of M&A."
VW's plans to appoint Poetsch, who has been the German
group's finance chief since 2003, to the helm of its 20-member
board were reported earlier on Thursday by Reuters.
Shares in Volkswagen rose on the news, trading up 2.7
percent at 167.50 euros by 1506 GMT but still underperforming a
3.2 percent-stronger German DAX.
Wolfsburg-based Volkswagen chose an internal candidate who
understands the complexities of the relationship between labour
unions, investors, major shareholder Lower Saxony and the
Porsche-Piech clan.
Appointing an external chairman would have caused more
unrest than stability, according to the source familiar with the
company's thinking.
"Everybody at VW believes firmly that the current problems
can be overcome on our own," the source said.
Poetsch is likely to be elected for a full five-year term -
even though he is replacing Piech whose board mandate officially
expires in April 2017, a source at VW said.
This would represent a break from tradition for the company,
as a new board member usually serves out the remaining term of
his predecessor before a new election takes place.
If Poetsch were to serve out his full term, that would
effectively put an end to 68-year-old Winterkorn's ambitions of
becoming chairman himself, earning a belated victory for Piech
who had pledged to thwart the CEO's chances of succeeding him.
However, any success by Winterkorn in turning VW around
could nevertheless bolster his chances of nudging the new man
out and becoming chairman himself.
Poetsch will first have to be elected to the supervisory
board at an extraordinary shareholder meeting in November, which
will also have to approve the appointment to the board of
Piech's niece, Louise Kiesling.
Huber said the supervisory board would decide on a successor
for Poetsch as CFO without delay.
The chief executive of VW's premium carmaker Audi,
52-year-old Rupert Stadler, is a candidate to succeed Poetsch as
VW CFO, a source familiar with the matter said.
(Additional reporting by Edward Taylor and Jan Schwartz;
Editing by Georgina Prodhan and Pravin Char)