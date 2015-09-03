(Refiled to correct punctuation in first sentence)
By Edward Taylor and Georgina Prodhan
FRANKFURT, Sept 3 Austrian Hans Dieter Poetsch,
Volkswagen AG's finance chief, faces a massive task
in his future role as chairman - to maintain the support of the
often divided stakeholders who have chosen to back him while
improving the carmaker's profitability.
Although Volkswagen Group has grown to become the world's
largest carmaker it has proven to be one of the most difficult
companies to manage as radical reforms can be blocked by labour
representatives, who hold half the seats on the supervisory
board, and its home state of Lower Saxony, which controls a 20
percent stake in the company.
Poetsch, who has been VW's chief financial officer for 13
years, was chosen as chairman on Thursday because he is seen as
a relatively neutral and unthreatening figure.
Unlike some other senior VW engineers, he has avoided
becoming seen as too beholden to ousted former chairman
Ferdinand Piech or Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn.
Poetsch's gentle demeanour should help him mend fences at VW
which has been rocked by the clash between Piech and Winterkorn,
but analysts and observers wonder whether a consensus-oriented
approach is what VW needs right now.
Ferdinand Dudenhoeffer, professor of automotive industry
economics at the University of Duisburg Essen, said Poetsch, a
former chief executive of automotive paintshop systems
manufacturer Duerr, was a bad choice.
"He's nice, approachable. He's good to go out for a drink or
a bite to eat with. He's not the type who likes conflict,"
Dudenhoeffer said. "He's a stop-gap because they couldn't find a
strong external candidate."
GERMAN-CENTRIC MANAGEMENT
However, Volkswagen's belief that it makes the best cars in
the world is seen as having led it to a German-centric, top-down
management approach that has prevented it from developing cars
that meet the tastes of Chinese and American consumers.
"Peace is the worst thing that can happen to VW. That means
'keep going in the same direction'," Dudenhoeffer said.
Piech, the departed industrial scion and grandson of Beetle
designer Ferdinand Porsche, was no stranger to conflict and
radical decisions.
For years, he managed the balance of power between powerful
labour representatives, senior VW managers and shareholders,
sometimes by ousting his own staff, as in the case of former CEO
Bernd Pischetsrieder.
Meanwhile, Poetsch worked in the background, ensuring that
Volkswagen Group had the financial means to absorb bold
acquisitions masterminded by his fellow Austrian, Piech, such as
the purchase of truck makers MAN and Scania
, sportscar maker Porsche and motorbike maker Ducati
.
Now he faces the task of reining in some of VW's bloated
operations to boost profits, even if that means making himself
unpopular at headquarters by cutting jobs at home.
"He has a clear understanding of the key financial problems
the group is facing," said Evercore ISI analyst Arndt
Ellinghorst, welcoming the appointment.
After years of chasing growth VW overtook Toyota as
the world's largest carmaker earlier this year, delivering 5.04
million vehicles in the January to June period, ahead of
Toyota's 5.02 million, but it did so far less efficiently.
In the quarter ended June 30, Toyota had 342,872 employees.
In contrast, Volkswagen has 597,800 staff, according to
quarterly results.
A former head of group controlling at BMW, Poetsch also has
plenty of insight into engineering processes, having studied
industrial engineering at the Techical University in Darmstadt
before spending his entire career in finance.
Given his focus on the numbers, and his success in
integrating Porsche, VW's rival factions threw their backing
behind Poetsch to hold the role as chairman, a post which casts
the deciding vote on any restructuring decisions.
"His appointment lays the foundations for a trusting
relationship between the management and supervisory board,"
Lower Saxony premier Stephan Weil said in a statement. "The
naming of Poetsch is a good decision for Volkswagen and
therefore also for Lower Saxony."
