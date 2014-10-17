SHANGHAI Oct 17 FAW-Volkswagen Automobile Co Ltd, a China joint venture of Volkswagen AG, will recall 563,605 cars due to axle issues, China's quality watchdog said on Friday.

The government agency said in a statement the firm will recall New Sagitar models produced between May 2011 and May 2014 because of issues over the rear axle arm of the cars.

Separately, Volkswagen is recalling 17,485 imported Beetle due to the same axle problem, the statement said. (Reporting by Kazunori Takada)