UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SHANGHAI Oct 29 FAW-Volkswagen Automobile Ltd, a Chinese joint venture of Volkswagen AG, will recall 270,635 Audi cars in China due to an air bag software issue, China's quality watchdog said on Wednesday.
The recall involve both imported and locally-produced models, it said. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources