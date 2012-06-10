FRANKFURT, June 10 Volkswagen plans
to nearly double its production in China in the next few years,
according to a management board member who was recently
appointed to head the group's operations in the country.
"By 2018 we will raise our production capacity in the
country to 4 million vehicles," Jochem Heizmann told German
weekly magazine Focus.
VW's two Chinese joint ventures are investing a total of 14
billion euros ($17 billion) by 2016, and the Wolfsburg,
Germany-based group has said in the past its annual production
capacity in China would rise to 3 million cars as early as next
year.
According to VW's annual report, the two JVs with partners
FAW and Shanghai Automotive (SAIC) boosted their
output by 15 percent to 2.20 million vehicles in 2011,
accounting for just over a quarter of the group's global
production of 8.5 million.
Volkswagen is expanding its existing plants in Changchun,
Nanjing and Chengdu, as well as building new ones in Yizheng,
Foshan and Ningbo.
In April, Volkswagen said it would also invest 170 million
euros to build a new assembly plant in Urumqi, a city in
impoverished western China where tensions are high between the
local Muslim ethnic minority Uighurs and Han Chinese.
Heizmann, a production expert, was picked to oversee VW's
China operations as part of a comprehensive management reshuffle
that affected virtually every brand at the company.
Volkswagen aims to eclipse larger rivals Toyota and
General Motors at the top of the industry by 2018.
($1 = 0.8021 euros)
