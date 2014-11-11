(Repeats earlier story to add EXCLUSIVE tag with no changes to
* VW wants to up its 40 pct share in FAW joint venture
* Talks, ongoing for more than a year, stalled -sources
* Car sector, others, see increased regulatory scrutiny
By Andreas Cremer
BERLIN, Nov 11 Volkswagen's bid to
increase its stake in a lucrative joint venture with Chinese
partner FAW has stalled just as the German automaker
is stepping up expansion in its biggest market, company sources
said.
The setback to VW's ambitions in China, where it sells
nearly 40 percent of its vehicles, comes as Beijing seeks to
promote national champions that can compete globally and appears
to be putting overseas companies under increasing scrutiny.
VW's efforts to raise its 40-percent holding in
FAW-Volkswagen Automotive Ltd. to about 50 percent have stalled
after more than a year of talks, two sources at the German
company told Reuters on condition of anonymity due to the
confidential nature of the matter.
"The door (leading to a higher stake) appears to be closed
at the moment," one of the sources said. VW's efforts to
increase its stake would continue, they said.
VW holds a 50-percent stake in its second Chinese joint
venture, with SAIC Motor Corp Ltd. Expanding its
holding in the project with FAW would earn it a greater share of
both ventures' growing profits which have more than doubled
since 2010 to 4.3 billion euros ($5.34 billion) in 2013.
VW and the FAW-VW joint venture company declined to comment.
FAW could not immediately be reached for comment.
There is anecdotal evidence from a variety of companies
operating in China that demands from local partners,
policymakers, and regulators are getting more rigorous.
REGULATORY UNCERTAINTY
In return for winning a 25-year extension of the partnership
with FAW last month -- from 2016 to 2041 -- VW had to agree to
develop more cars in China and to use latest technologies to
foster China's push for electric and hybrid vehicles, sources
said.
VW conducts most of its R&D work at its German headquarters
and is reluctant to share valuable results with other parties,
given the risk of counterfeiting.
VW only won Chinese approval to expand its production
footprint in prosperous eastern cities last year by opening a
plant in Xinjiang, an economically marginalized province in the
far west that is rocked by ethnic violence, one source said.
The auto sector has been under scrutiny, with Chinese
antitrust authorities pressuring VW's Audi luxury division and
the China sales unit of Fiat Chrysler among several
carmakers to cut prices.
Other industries, including pharmaceuticals and
electronics, have also come under the spotlight as China makes
greater efforts to enforce a 2008 anti-monopoly law.
The probes have left foreign businesses wary of China's
evolving laws and regulations, leading some to hold off on
planned investments.
"Many companies have adopted a waiting attitude because it's
not clear at the moment which way the structural reforms are
exactly going to take," Hanna Mueller, a senior manager at
Germany's BDI industry federation, told Reuters.
"This (waiting attitude) is more noticeable than years ago."
(1 US dollar = 0.8052 euro)
(Additional reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu and Jan Schwartz;
Editing by Robin Pomeroy)