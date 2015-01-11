FRANKFURT Jan 11 Volkswagen group sales in China rose 12.4 percent in 2014 to 3.67 million cars, outpacing market growth and its own expectations for its largest single market, Europe's biggest carmaker said on Sunday.

In November, Volkswagen Group had said its expected to deliver 3.6 million vehicles in China, a slowdown from last year's 16 percent growth due to a shortage in production capacity.

While VW's luxury brands Porsche and Audi saw sales spike 25.4 percent and 17.7 percent respectively, deliveries of Volkswagen branded cars rose 10 percent.

