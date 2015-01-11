UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT Jan 11 Volkswagen group sales in China rose 12.4 percent in 2014 to 3.67 million cars, outpacing market growth and its own expectations for its largest single market, Europe's biggest carmaker said on Sunday.
In November, Volkswagen Group had said its expected to deliver 3.6 million vehicles in China, a slowdown from last year's 16 percent growth due to a shortage in production capacity.
While VW's luxury brands Porsche and Audi saw sales spike 25.4 percent and 17.7 percent respectively, deliveries of Volkswagen branded cars rose 10 percent.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing by David Clarke)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources