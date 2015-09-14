(Adds details)

BEIJING, Sept 14 A China unit of Volkswagen will recall 78,000 vehicles over a potential defect that could prevent driver-side air bags from deploying properly, China's safety regulator said on Monday.

A potential defect in the steering column could lead the air bag to deploy improperly in certain imported VW vehicles, the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine (AQSIQ) said in a statement on its website.

A Volkswagen spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The recall includes certain imported Tiguan, Golf, Magotan, Scirocco and other models, produced between 2009 and 2014.

Volkswagen (China) Sales Co Ltd must take provisional measures to ensure driver safety in the meantime and determine its recall plan as soon as possible, the statement said. (Reporting by Jake Spring and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)