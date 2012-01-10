BEIJING Jan 10 Volkswagen's Shanghai car venture sold 1.17 million cars in 2011, up 16.4 percent from a year earlier, its Chinese partner said on Tuesday.

In December, Shanghai Volkswagen, the German automaker's tie-up with SAIC Motor Corp, moved 104,928 cars, up 12.3 percent from the year-ago level, SAIC said in a stock exchange filing.

SAIC, which also operates auto ventures with General Motors , sold 4.01 million vehicles in 2011, up 12 percent from a year earlier, slightly higher than the 11.9 percent gain reported by Xinhua news agency in late 2011.

Sales in December rose 13.2 percent to 327,091 vehicles, it said.

SAIC's Roewe and MG brands, however, climbed merely 1 percent to 162,004 cars in 2011, it added. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills)