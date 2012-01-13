BEIJING Jan 13 Volkswagen AG said on Friday it had sold 2.26 million cars in mainland China and Hong Kong in 2011, up 17.7 percent from a year earlier.

Sales of Volkswagen brands came to 1.72 million, up 13.8 percent, with sales of Audi up 37 percent to 313,000, it said in a statement.

In the mainland alone, deliveries of imported Audi models, including the TT, shot up 89 percent to 57,900 last year, it added.

Volkswagen's car ventures with SAIC Motor Corp and FAW Group are investing 14 billion euros ($17.92 billion) in China until 2016.

Earlier in the month, Shanghai VW, its tie-up with SAIC, unveiled its plan for a greenfield car plant in the city of Ningbo with an annual capacity of 300,000 cars. ($1 = 0.7814 euros) (Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills)