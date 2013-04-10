BEIJING, April 10 Volkswagen AG and its Chinese joint ventures sold 598,100 cars in mainland China and Hong Kong in the first three months of 2013, up 23.7 percent from a year earlier, the German automaker said on late on Tuesday.

Volkswagen makes vehicles in China in partnership with FAW Group and SAIC Motor Corp Ltd. (Reporting by Fang Yan in BEIJING and Kazunori Takada in SHANGHAI; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)