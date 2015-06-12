HAMBURG, Germany, June 12 Volkswagen's steering committee meets on Friday to discuss development of a new structure for the company, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The people said the meeting was not about personnel but about a new structure which top players at Europe's biggest carmaker are drawing up to tackle problem areas laid bare by the showdown between its chief executive and now-ousted chairman.

"They are talking about daily business and about structures, not about personnel," one of the sources said of the meeting.

Volkswagen is looking for a chairman to replace Ferdinand Piech, who quit in April after a confrontation he had provoked with CEO Martin Winterkorn.

Berthold Huber, the former boss of trade union IG Metall is acting as interim chairman.

Company sources told Reuters this week that VW's group sales chief Christian Klingler could lose his job as part of the reorganisation. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; writing by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Jason Neely)