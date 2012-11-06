FRANKFURT Nov 6 Volkswagen said on Tuesday it raised 2.5 billion euros ($3.20 billion) from the placement of a convertible bond.

The carmaker had said late on Monday it aimed to raise at least 2 billion euros of fresh capital with the issue to strengthen its balance sheet.

The bond, which must be converted into non-voting equity in 2015, carries an annual coupon of 5.5 percent, and the maximum conversion premium has been set at 20 per cent. ($1 = 0.7823 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)