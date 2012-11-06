UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT Nov 6 Volkswagen said on Tuesday it raised 2.5 billion euros ($3.20 billion) from the placement of a convertible bond.
The carmaker had said late on Monday it aimed to raise at least 2 billion euros of fresh capital with the issue to strengthen its balance sheet.
The bond, which must be converted into non-voting equity in 2015, carries an annual coupon of 5.5 percent, and the maximum conversion premium has been set at 20 per cent. ($1 = 0.7823 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources