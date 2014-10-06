UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PRAGUE Oct 6 Sales for Czech carmaker Skoda Auto, a unit of Volkswagen, rose by 10.4 percent to 95,600 units in September year-on-year, the best-ever result for that month, the company said on Monday.
Skoda, the top Czech exporter, said sales in western Europe had risen 8.2 percent in the month while sales in China had increased by 16 percent. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Pravin Char)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources