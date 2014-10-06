PRAGUE Oct 6 Sales for Czech carmaker Skoda Auto, a unit of Volkswagen, rose by 10.4 percent to 95,600 units in September year-on-year, the best-ever result for that month, the company said on Monday.

Skoda, the top Czech exporter, said sales in western Europe had risen 8.2 percent in the month while sales in China had increased by 16 percent. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Pravin Char)