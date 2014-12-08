PRAGUE Dec 8 Czech car maker Skoda Auto, a unit of Volkswagen, will sell more than 1 million cars in a year for the first time in its history, it said on Monday.

The Czech Republic's largest exporter said its January-November sales had already surpassed the 2013 total, reaching 955,300 vehicles. In November alone, sales were up 10 percent to 90,200 units. (Reporting by Jason Hovet)