* VW benchmark bond expected as soon as May

* ECB buying frenzy bodes well for VW return

* Investors search for yield in higher-risk deals

By Laura Benitez

LONDON, April 15 (IFR) - Volkswagen should find plenty of demand for its bond market comeback, helped by an ECB-led corporate rally that has cut funding costs and piqued interest for higher-risk credits.

The German carmaker is readying a multi-billion deal for as early as May following the publication of its annual results, according to several market sources.

Volkswagen, one of Europe's most frequent corporate borrowers, has been locked out of debt markets for eight months as a result of its emissions scandal.

However, the ECB's announcement on March 10 that it would start buying corporate paper as part of its quantitative easing programme has helped fuelled demand for new corporate issues.

"VW hasn't even been able to write a prospectus until now, but once it's able to put the facts in black and white and manage expectations on the costs of its emissions probe, it will be good to go," one European corporate DCM official said.

The ECB will not begin its Corporate Sector Purchase Programme (CSPP) until the end of the second quarter, but spreads in the sector have already jumped tighter.

The iBoxx non-financial corporate index closed Thursday just above swaps plus 96bp - some 33bp tighter than on March 9.

SEARCH FOR YIELD

Investors have responded by looking further down the credit spectrum in search of yield, which could play in the automaker's favour when it comes to drumming up support.

Volkswagen's ratings have taken a battering since the cheating scandal broke. Formerly Aa3/A/A, it now stands at A3/BBB+/BBB+ - all with negative outlooks.

Despite the downgrades, VW's senior spreads have recovered considerably since the ECB announcement.

A 1bn Mar 2021 deal is bid at swaps plus 106bp, having traded as wide as 276bp after the scandal hit.

"The positive sentiment post-ECB has supported VW spreads, however the CSPP's technical details are still unknown and even though senior VW bonds are currently ECB eligible as collateral for monetary policy operations it is not clear the central bank will buy bonds from companies currently under criminal investigation," said Alex Temple, portfolio manager at ECM.

"However I think a short to mid-curve deal priced with a small premium reflecting the ongoing risks would be well received and would mark VW's return as a frequent issuer."

DRIVE-BY?

While regulatory fines, vehicle refit costs and lawsuits resulting from the scandal could amount to tens of billions of euros, investors say Volkswagen could even forgo formal face-to-face investor meetings.

"I don't personally feel a roadshow is necessary - the performance of bonds since the scandal broke is an indication that investors are comfortable with the size of any potential settlement and car sales seem to be holding up well with little impact on residual values outside of the US," said ECM's Temple.

One banker said he expects Volkswagen to issue a bond of at least 1bn-2bn split across multiple tranches to demonstrate its ability to once again borrow on a large scale.

The company was forced to raise an emergency 20bn one-year bridge loan in December as a stop-gap financing measure.

UNMISSABLE DEAL

Sources think Barclays, BNP Paribas and Societe Generale - who contributed to the loan financing - have a strong chance of being hired as bookrunners to manage the upcoming issue.

The remaining banks, which also offered up to 2.5bn towards the loan, were Citigroup, UniCredit, HSBC, Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi and Mizuho.

"As a bank, this is a deal you want to be on. It will receive a lot of attention and show the company is finally recovering; it could be a great comeback deal," the banker said.

The company was once a frequent borrower. Even after being shut out of unsecured bond markets in the fourth quarter, Volkswagen issued 23.8bn-equivalent in 2015, 8.25bn of that in euros, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data.

Since signing, Volkswagen has drawn 8bn of the facility, paying 70bp-80bp over Euribor. That margin increases by 25bp six months after issuance and by another 25bp after nine months.

This is now relatively expensive versus bond market trading levels. A May 2017 bond, for instance, is bid at 45bp over swaps, according to Tradeweb data.

However, VW has continued to be a regular borrower in the ABS market this year, despite the ECB suspending purchases of its auto ABS in September last year. (Reporting By Laura Benitez)