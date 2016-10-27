BERLIN Oct 27 Volkswagen may return to the bond market as early as next month, Finance Chief Frank Witter said.

Europe's largest automaker has been effectively shut out of the unsecured bond market since September 2015 when it admitted to rigging U.S. diesel emissions tests.

"We plan to go back to the unsecured bond market, probably next month," Witter said on Thursday during an earnings call.

Volkswagen (VW) has taken no decision yet on whether to seek an extension of a 20-billion euro ($21.84 billion) bridging loan agreed with banks last December, the CFO said, noting the facility has been undrawn.

($1 = 0.9159 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Tina Bellon)