FRANKFURT, June 16 The Piech and Porsche families who control Volkswagen no longer see the paying of a dividend as an issue following the carmaker's setting out of a strategy for 2025 on Thursday, Germany's Bild tabloid reported.

"Our concern was only the future of VW, that is, its fundamental positioning. This was set in motion with the 2025 strategy, and so the issue is off the table," Volkswagen supervisory board members Wolfgang Porsche and Hans Michel Piech told the newspaper.

Sources had told Reuters that the powerful clan was considering calling for the dividend to be scrapped at next week's annual shareholder meeting, a move that could have weakened 20 percent shareholder Lower Saxony.

Piech and Porsche told the newspaper they had advocated the lowest possible dividend to ensure Volkswagen would have sufficient funds to finance essential investments in its future and cope with its emissions scandal.

Volkswagen earlier laid out a plan to fund investments of billions of euros to become a world leader in green transport with an efficiency drive.

