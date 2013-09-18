Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
FRANKFURT, Sept 18 German carmaker Volkswagen plans to start selling electric cars in the United States in 2015, the New York Times reported, citing a Volkswagen official.
The company aims to enter the U.S. electric car market with a battery powered version of its subcompact "Golf" and would follow with more models if demand increased, said Marc Trahan, an executive vice president for VW's American unit, according to the paper.
The automaker is also considering building a small sport utility vehicle, Trahan said, the paper reported.
PARIS, March 3 French carmaker PSA Group reached an agreement with General Motors to buy the U.S. carmaker's loss-making Opel division and won the support of its own board for the deal on Friday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
FRANKFURT, March 3 General Motors' European arm Opel has scheduled a town hall meeting for workers at its headquarters on Monday morning at 9.45 a.m. local time (0845 GMT), a person familiar with the arrangements said.