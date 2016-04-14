BERLIN, April 14 German opposition parties will
formally request that a parliamentary committee is set up to
investigate a car emissions scandal triggered by Volkswagen
last year, opposition sources told Reuters on
Thursday.
"Our main focus is the role of Transport Minister Alexander
Dobrindt," said one person familiar with the initiative, which
is being taken by the Greens and the Left party.
Europe's largest carmaker is still grappling with the
fallout of its diesel emissions scandal which has raised
questions about the German auto sector and relevant authorities.
(Reporting by Hans-Edzard Busemann; Writing by Madeline
Chambers; Editing by Paul Carrel)