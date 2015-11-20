WASHINGTON Nov 20 Volkswagen AG
has told U.S. regulators that emissions issues in larger luxury
cars and SUVs extend to thousands of additional vehicles dating
back to 2009, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on
Friday.
The EPA and California Air Resources Board on Nov. 2 accused
VW of evading emissions in at least 10,000 Porsche, Audi and VW
SUVs and cars with 3.0-liter V-6 diesel engines. Volkswagen has
previously contested the findings.
The regulators said they will continue to investigate and
take "all appropriate action."
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Soyoung Kim and
Matthew Lewis)