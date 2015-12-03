BERLIN Dec 3 Audi's supervisory
board will appoint Volkswagen Chief Executive Matthias Mueller
as chairman at a meeting on Thursday evening, sources at the
carmaker said.
Mueller will replace long-time VW CEO Martin Winterkorn who
resigned as chairman of the luxury automaker last month in the
wake of the diesel emissions scandal which also forced him out
as VW group CEO in September, two sources told Reuters.
Audi declined to comment.
VW's biggest-ever corporate scandal spread to Audi last
month when its flagship premium brand admitted that its 3.0
litre V6 diesel engine was fitted with emissions-control
software viewed as illicit by U.S. authorities.
Audi's supervisory board has been meeting since 1630 GMT to
hear from Chief Executive Rupert Stadler about steps the
carmaker plans to take to clear up the manipulations.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer, editing by David Evans)