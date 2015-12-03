* VW CEO becomes chairman, engine chief takes R&D helm
* Top engineer Hackenberg quits after 30 years at VW group
* Audi tasks Jones Day to lead investigation
* CEO Stadler faces VW board questioning on Dec. 9
(Adds comments from labour leaders, detail and background)
BERLIN, Dec 4 German carmaker Audi has appointed
a new chairman and a new development chief as Volkswagen's
flagship luxury division struggles to recover from
an emissions scandal.
Audi admitted two weeks ago that its 3.0 litre V6 diesel
engine was fitted with emissions-control software, deemed as
illegal in the United States where the scandal has already
engulfed its corporate parent VW and the mass-market VW brand.
Audi's supervisory board on Thursday appointed VW's new
chief executive Matthias Mueller as chairman, replacing
long-time VW CEO Martin Winterkorn who vacated the post in
November in the wake of the scandal that also forced him out as
VW group CEO.
The board also picked Stefan Knirsch, head of engine
development to succeed Ulrich Hackenberg, top engineer at Audi
and the VW group. Hackenberg was suspended two months ago
together with two other executives closely associated with the
development of the VW engine at the centre of the scandal,
codenamed EA 189.
"The investigation is making progress," Audi deputy chairman
Berthold Huber said. "That is a necessary and good sign."
U.S. law firm Jones Day, which has been leading external
investigations of the scandal at Wolfsburg-based VW, has been
tasked to clear up the manipulations at Audi, the works council
said in a statement.
The V6 diesel engine was designed and assembled by Audi at
its Neckarsulm factory in Germany, and used in about 85,000
premium models sold by the VW, Audi and Porsche brands in model
years 2009 through 2016.
The admission from Audi, which contributes about 40 percent
to VW group profit, has raised the pressure on Chief Executive
Rupert Stadler, a 25-year VW group veteran who has led the
Ingolstadt-based automaker for nine years.
After being questioned by the Audi board on Thursday,
Stadler will also need to convince VW's 20-member controlling
panel at a meeting on Dec. 9 to discuss the state of
investigations. VW plans to publish intermediate results of its
probe into the scandal next week.
"We pushed for action in the interest of workers and that's
exactly what's happening now," Audi labour boss Peter Mosch, a
member of the supervisory board said. "Further consequences need
to be drawn now to ensure that this won't happen again."
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Irene Preisinger.; Editing by
Maria Sheahan)