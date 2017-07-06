WASHINGTON, July 6 The U.S. Justice Department
on Thursday said it has charged a former Audi manager with
directing employees at the company, a division of Volkswagen AG,
to design software to cheat U.S. emissions tests in thousands of
Audi diesel cars.
Giovanni Pamio, an Italian citizen, was charged with
conspiracy to defraud the United States, wire fraud, and
violation of the Clean Air Act, the Justice Department said in a
news release.
VW in September 2015 admitted using sophisticated secret
software in its cars to cheat exhaust emissions tests and
pleaded guilty in March in a U.S. court to three felonies in
connection with the scandal.
Volkswagen has agreed to spend as much as $25 billion in the
United States to resolve claims from owners and regulators over
polluting diesel vehicles and has offered to buy back about
500,000 vehicles.
