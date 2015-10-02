SYDNEY Oct 2 Australia's government said it
expects Volkswagen to provide details next week on
whether vehicles fitted with emissions cheating devices had been
sold in the country as hundreds of local drivers considered
legal action.
Almost two weeks after confirming 11 million vehicles around
the world had been fitted with so called "defeat devices", the
German automaker and subsidiary Audi have not provided details
of the models or where they have been sold.
"VW and Audi have committed to update the public on
Australian-sold vehicles as more detailed information is
provided from their global headquarters," government minister
Paul Fletcher said after meeting with representatives of the
German automakers and domestic regulators on Friday.
"The government expects this information to be provided
next week."
Volkswagen's German supervisory board said on Thursday it
would take longer than expected to investigate its rigging of
vehicle emissions tests, raising the prospect of months of
uncertainty for customers, shareholders and staff.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has
launched an enquiry to determine whether consumers have been
misled and says Volkswagen faces legal action and millions of
dollars in fines if found to have breached consumer laws.
Law firm Maurice Blackburn said it was talking to hundreds
of Volkswagen drivers about potential legal action. Dozens of
class action suits have already been launched in the United
States and elsewhere.
"When I last looked, and that was early this morning, it was
about 350, so it will be north of that," Maurice Blackburn
principal Damian Scattini said, referring to the number of
Volkswagen owners who had contacted his law firm.
"We're getting information from people and we will keep them
updated. Hopefully a class action is not needed but it's not
looking promising for Volkswagen," he said, describing
Volkswagen's lack of response as intolerable.
Volkswagen Australia did not immediately respond to requests
for comment.
Sales of Volkswagen vehicles jumped 13 percent to almost
37,000 in the seven months to July, accounting for about 6
percent of the Australian market, according to PPB Advisory.
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast and Byron Kaye; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)