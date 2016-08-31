SYDNEY, Sept 1 The Australian consumer watchdog said it filed a lawsuit against the local arm of German carmaker Volkswagen AG, accusing it of intentionally selling more than 57,000 vehicles with software which lied about levels of nitrogen oxide emissions.

"These allegations involve extraordinary conduct of a serious and deliberate nature by a global corporation," Australian Competition and Consumer Commission Chairman Rod Sims said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Richard Pullin)