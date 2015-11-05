BERLIN Nov 5 European Industry Commissioner
Elzbieta Bienkowska on Thursday urged carmaker Volkswagen
to be fully transparent in dealing with revelations
that it had understated the fuel consumption of 800,000 cars
sold in Europe.
"After the latest revelations about CO2 emissions VW should
have a permanent interest in full transparency with the
authorities and the public," Bienkowska was quoted as saying by
Germany's Bild newspaper.
She said she was disappointed that Volkswagen brand CEO
Herbert Diess was not able to meet her during her visit to
Berlin.
"I insist on further investigations and a serious
relationship with customers, who must be fully informed about
the situation," she added, according to Bild.
A company spokesman said no time could be agreed for a
meeting, but stressed that nobody had cancelled previously
arranged talks.
(Additional reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Joseph Nasr;
Editing by Madeline Chambers)