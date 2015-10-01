BRIEF-Russ Reid, Grizzard to merge
BERLIN Oct 1 BMW development chief Klaus Froehlich described on Thursday the kind of "defeat device" software that Volkswagen used to cheat in U.S. emissions tests as a "no-go", saying his firm had control systems to ensure such manipulation never happened.
Munich-based BMW already denied last week that it had rigged any emissions tests, as the scandal engulfed its rival VW.
Speaking at a motor industry congress in Berlin, Froehlich stressed that BMW would not use similar tactics to pass tests illicitly.
"Should one be cheating or not? A defeat device is a no-go," he said in a speech. "At BMW, a system of continuous checks is in operation. Manipulation does not happen with us. I can flatly rule that out."
Froehlich said the controversy over test results was likely to rage for at least six months. "I expect the debate to be marked by a distinct lack of objectivity," he added. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Writing by David Stamp; Editing by Keith Weir)
