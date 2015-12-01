** BMW Chief Executive Harald Krueger tells German business daily Handelsblatt he sees no impact from VW emissions scandal on demand for its cars.

** "There will be a point in time in the future when it will be simply uneconomical to continue developing diesel engines complying with an increasingly ambitious regulation. Then, electro mobility will play the key role", Krueger says.

** "The big push towards electro mobility will come with autonomous driving, which will enable us to give people time," Krueger says, adding that drivers could read, work or sleep instead of driving the car. (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by David Holmes)