BERLIN, June 21 Volkswagen's
supervisory board may on Tuesday back away from its
recommendation that top management's actions be endorsed by
shareholders after German prosecutors launched a new probe
against executives including VW brand chief Herbert Diess, a
person familiar with the matter said.
Volkswagen's (VW) supervisory and management boards on May
11 recommended that shareholders ratify actions taken by the
management board in 2015, since an investigation into the
emissions scandal had until then failed to uncover potential
wrongdoing by senior managers.
The two boards at VW said at the time that the proposed
resolution was based on the condition that management board
members were not implicated in wrongdoing.
The person said the supervisory board will on Tuesday again
address the May 11 resolution after the prosecutor's office in
Braunschweig near VW's Wolfsburg headquarters on Monday said it
has started investigating VW's former Chief Executive Martin
Winterkorn and another member of the management board who are
suspected of possible market manipulation related to the
emissions scandal.
The unidentified executive is Herbert Diess, the former BMW
development chief whom VW hired last July to turn
around the troubled VW namesake brand, five people familiar with
the matter told Reuters.
Diess could not be reached for comment. Volkswagen declined
to comment.
The probe was launched after "sufficient real signs" emerged
that VW could have had a duty to disclose the considerable
financial consequences of its manipulations prior to Sept. 22,
2015 when it first publicly admitted to its wrongdoings,
prosecutors said.
