BERLIN, June 21 Volkswagen's supervisory board may on Tuesday back away from its recommendation that top management's actions be endorsed by shareholders after German prosecutors launched a new probe against executives including VW brand chief Herbert Diess, a person familiar with the matter said.

Volkswagen's (VW) supervisory and management boards on May 11 recommended that shareholders ratify actions taken by the management board in 2015, since an investigation into the emissions scandal had until then failed to uncover potential wrongdoing by senior managers.

The two boards at VW said at the time that the proposed resolution was based on the condition that management board members were not implicated in wrongdoing.

The person said the supervisory board will on Tuesday again address the May 11 resolution after the prosecutor's office in Braunschweig near VW's Wolfsburg headquarters on Monday said it has started investigating VW's former Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn and another member of the management board who are suspected of possible market manipulation related to the emissions scandal.

The unidentified executive is Herbert Diess, the former BMW development chief whom VW hired last July to turn around the troubled VW namesake brand, five people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Diess could not be reached for comment. Volkswagen declined to comment.

The probe was launched after "sufficient real signs" emerged that VW could have had a duty to disclose the considerable financial consequences of its manipulations prior to Sept. 22, 2015 when it first publicly admitted to its wrongdoings, prosecutors said.

($1 = 0.8818 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Jan Schwartz; Additional reporting by Jonathan Gould and Ilona Wissenbach; Editing by Maria Sheahan.)