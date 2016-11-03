HAMBURG Nov 3 Volkswagen's
supervisory board will meet on Friday to discuss restructuring
of the carmaker, the premier of the German state of Lower
Saxony, VW's second-biggest shareholder, confirmed.
"As is known, there are currently talks between management
and the works council about a future pact," Stephan Weil told
journalists at an event late on Wednesday, adding the talks were
still ongoing.
Management and labour leaders are seeking to agree on cost
cuts and investments that will form part of the German
carmaker's efforts to revive its fortunes more than a year after
the diesel emissions scandal broke.
Two sources close to the board had told Reuters on Wednesday
that an extraordinary meeting of the supervisory board had
become necessary because of the sheer number of issues facing
the 20-member panel on Nov. 18, when it is scheduled to ratify
spending plans for the multi-brand group through 2021.
Lower Saxony's Weil indicated that Friday's meeting was
unlikely to yield decisions. "Not too much should be expected
from this next meeting," he said.
Europe's largest carmaker is under pressure to make cuts at
high-cost operations in Germany to help to pay for a shift to
electric cars and autonomous driving while still dealing with
billions of euros in costs for the emissions scandal.
($1 = 0.9011 euros)
