FRANKFURT Aug 25 Prosectors in Stuttgart, Germany are examining a trove of stolen Bosch data to see whether it contains clues about how Volkswagen cheated diesel emissions tests.

"We are reviewing it to see if it is relevant," a spokesman for the Stuttgart prosecutor's office said on Thursday. "Currently, I would question whether we will learn anything new."

The data stems from an old case when a former Bosch employee stole engine software data for the purpose of re-selling it to other auto makers and tuning companies.

The employee was convicted of stealing confidential corporate data, and prosecutors are now evaluating whether the data from that case is relevant for a more recent probe of both Volkswagen and Bosch, examining their potential involvement in an emissions cheating scandal.

A spokesman for Bosch said the company could not comment on an ongoing investigation.

The Stuttgart prosecutor's office confirmed that the data include software from the 2009 to 2011 period, when Volkswagen used engine manipulation software to cheat emissions tests. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)