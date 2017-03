SAO PAULO Nov 12 Brazil's environmental agency Ibama said on Thursday it would fine Germany's Volkswagen AG 50 million reais ($13 million) for defrauding local emissions testing requirements.

The company said in October that it plans to recall 17,057 Amarok pickup trucks sold in Brazil to correct software allowing the vehicles to cheat on emissions tests, as Volkswagen admitted to doing in the Unites States.

($1=3.81 reais) (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)