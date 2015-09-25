SAO PAULO, Sept 25 Brazil's environmental agency
Ibama is investigating whether Volkswagen AG has
violated domestic emissions laws and could levy a fine of up to
50 million reais ($13 million), the regulator said in a note
late on Thursday.
If the investigation finds that Volkswagen set up vehicles
to cheat on diesel emissions tests in Brazil, as it admitted to
doing in the Unites States, Ibama said it would require the
carmaker to correct the issue with all models involved.
Volkswagen is replacing its chief executive after confirming
that 11 million vehicles had been programmed to cut the apparent
emissions from diesel engines during tests, sparking the biggest
business scandal in its 78-year history.
The only diesel-powered vehicle in Volkswagen's Brazilian
passenger line-up is the four-cylinder Amarok pickup truck. The
carmaker has sold nearly 84,000 Amaroks in Brazil since 2010,
according to dealership association Fenabrave.
The company has not yet said which models and production
years are affected by the scandal. Volkswagen representatives in
Brazil declined to comment immediately on the Ibama probe.
($1 = 3.9 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing and additional
reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Marguerita Choy)