LONDON, Sept 30 The price of used Volkswagen
diesel cars in Britain fell after the company's
admission that it used emissions-cheating software in over 11
million vehicles, a car valuation tracking guide said on
Wednesday.
In an early sign of the impact of the scandal on the
car-maker, price data firm Glass's said prices of used
Volkswagen diesel cars fell by 2 percent between Sept. 21 and
25, against a 0.7 percent fall in the wider British market.
Separately, Volkswagen UK said on Wednesday around 1.2
million vehicles in Britain, including Audi, Seat and Skoda
cars, were affected by the software. The company said British
customers would be contacted soon to get their vehicles
corrected.
Rupert Pontin, head of valuations at Glass's, said there was
a "great deal of concern" over Volkswagen cars at auctions where
the valuation conducts a lot of its price research.
"It is fair to say that there are also others who are less
concerned and are essentially standing by the brand and its
products," he added.
News of the scandal broke at a time when prices were already
under pressure from an excess supply of Volkswagen cars in
Britain as the company sought to increase its market share,
Pontin said.
Some car-dealers in Britain say they have not felt the
impact of the biggest business-related scandal in Volkswagen's
78-year history.
"I did panic," Paul Wood, sales manager at Birchwood Motor
Centre, said. "But I don't think, when it comes to used (cars),
that people are really bothered because it's all down to price,
and they've still got a good name in terms of reliability."
"There's a lot of media hype about this," said the general
manager of another car-dealer who asked not to be identified.
"What the trader is thinking is that if VW are doing it,
everybody else has probably been at it as well."
