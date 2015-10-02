LONDON Oct 2 British owners of Volkswagen cars
fitted with software to rig emissions tests will not face a
higher annual vehicle tax, the government said on Friday.
In Britain, vehicle tax is linked to carbon dioxide
emissions.
"The government expects VW to support owners of these
vehicles already purchased in the UK and we are playing our part
by ensuring no one will end up with higher tax costs as a result
of this scandal," Transport Secretary Patrick McLoughlin said in
a statement.
On Wednesday, VW said about 1.2 million vehicles
in Britain, including Audi, Seat and Skoda cars, were affected
by the emissions software.
