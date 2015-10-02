(Adds quotes, detail)
LONDON Oct 2 British owners of Volkswagen
diesel cars fitted with emissions-cheating software will not
face a higher annual vehicle tax, the government said on Friday.
Britain's annual duty on vehicles, which ranges from zero to
505 pounds ($767.55), is linked to a car's engine size and
specifically its carbon dioxide emissions.
Many diesel cars fall into the exempt category, a factor
which has made them popular with consumers.
"The government expects VW to support owners of these
vehicles already purchased in the UK and we are playing our part
by ensuring no one will end up with higher tax costs as a result
of this scandal," Transport Secretary Patrick McLoughlin said in
a statement.
On Wednesday, VW said about 1.2 million vehicles
in Britain, including Audi, Seat and Skoda cars, were affected
by the emissions software and British customers would be
contacted to get their vehicles corrected.
The British government has launched an investigation into
the extent of emissions-rigging and whether the software is
being used by other manufacturers, although it said there was no
evidence of this.
"I have been pressing for action at an EU level to improve
emissions tests and will continue to do so," McLoughlin said. "I
have also called for a Europe-wide investigation into the use of
'defeat devices', in parallel to the work we are doing in the
UK."
($1 = 0.6579 pounds)
