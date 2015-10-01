Japan's JERA, Dubai's DUSUP agree LNG tie-up
TOKYO, April 6 JERA Co said on Thursday that it had struck a memorandum of understanding with Dubai Supply Authority (DUSUP) on cooperation in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) business.
LONDON Oct 1 Volkswagen has suspended the sale of around 4,000 vehicles in Britain due to software at the centre of an emissions scandal, the German carmaker's British unit said on Thursday.
The suspension applied to vehicles held in stock which could feature the software and affected around 3 percent of the stock in Britain, a spokesman said. (Reporting by Kate Holton, writing by William Schomberg)
TOKYO, April 6 JERA Co said on Thursday that it had struck a memorandum of understanding with Dubai Supply Authority (DUSUP) on cooperation in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) business.
* Genscape stock figures: http://reut.rs/2nHd0KS (Adds graphic)
BARCELONA, April 6 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The Green Climate Fund, set up to channel billions of dollars to help poor countries tackle climate change, came under fire on Thursday over its choice of which projects to back, as activists said it was overlooking the needs of the most vulnerable people.