By David Shepardson
| WASHINGTON, D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. Nov 25 The California Air
Resources Board on Wednesday ordered Volkswagen AG
to draft a plan by early January to fix more than 15,000
3.0-liter diesel engine cars and SUVs sold in the state since
2009 that emit up to nine times legally allowable emissions.
VW acknowledged on Friday some software on 2009-2016 diesel
vehicles including the Porsche Cayenne, Volkswagen Touareg and
Audi A6, A7, A8, Q5 and Q7 vehicles have an undeclared auxiliary
emissions control that could be considered a "defeat device." VW
ordered dealers to stop selling 2016 and used older models with
the 3.0 liter engine in early November.
VW must "take appropriate corrective action to remedy the
nonconformity and return these vehicles to claimed certification
configurations which meet required standards," said the letter
from CARB's chief of emissions compliance, Annette Hebert,
posted on the agency's website. The plan must be filed within 45
days.
The Environmental Protection Agency and California said
Friday the issue affects 85,000 vehicles in the United States,
up from an initial estimate of 10,000.
EPA said Wednesday that it is working closely with
California and "will take all appropriate enforcement action."
In September, VW admitted to installing defeat devices in
about 11 million 2.0 liter engine vehicles worldwide. This
included 482,000 U.S. cars with software that allowed them to
emit up to 40 times legally allowable levels by only activating
emissions controls during laboratory testing.
EPA has not yet approved the plan for the 2.0 liter vehicles
and VW is not expected to start repairing vehicles until next
year. VW faces an ongoing criminal investigation in the United
States and could face fines of up to $21 billion for violating
the Clean Air Act.
The software at issue in the 3.0 liter vehicles is
significantly different than the software in the vehicles with
smaller engines. Audi said the software that could be considered
a "defeat device" is for "temperature conditioning of the
exhaust gas cleaning system."
Audi said it expects to address the problem with a software
fix and estimated it would cost in the "mid double digit
millions of euros," which could mean 50 million euros.
Even though the 3.0 liter engine was designed by Audi, all
of VW's brands that used it, including Porsche and VW, are
responsible, Hebert's letter said, since "they independently
certified their products."
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)