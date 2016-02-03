WASHINGTON Feb 2 The California Air Resources
Board said late on Tuesday that Volkswagen AG
submitted a recall fix plan for 3.0 liter diesel SUVs and cars
that emit up to nine times legally allowable pollution.
The Environmental Protection Agency and California said in
November that the German automaker used undeclared auxiliary
software to allow 80,000 Audi, Porsche and VW SUVs and larger
cars to emit excess emissions. California had set a Tuesday
deadline for VW to submit a plan to recall and fix the vehicles
with engines that were designed by its Audi unit.
"We are fully cooperating with the U.S. authorities to make
our V6 3.0L (diesel) engine compliant with regulations. After
meetings between EPA and (California) and our technicians, we
filed a recall plan," Audi of America spokesman Mark Clothier
said Tuesday.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Sandra Maler)