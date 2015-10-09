(In fourth paragraph, removes erroneous reference to California
potentially banning cars)
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 9 California has given
carmaker Volkswagen until November 20 to come up
with a plan to fix the diesel cars affected by its rigging of
emissions tests, a spokesman for the California Air Resources
Board (CARB) said on Friday.
Volkswagen has said up to 11 million diesel vehicles
worldwide need to be refitted because they could carry software
designed to manipulate emissions tests.
The CARB spokesman said the deadline represents 45 business
days from an in-use compliance letter sent to Volkswagen dated
Sept. 18.
The November deadline was first reported by a group of
German regional daily newspapers, citing Mary Nichols, chair of
the California Air Resources Board.
The biggest business crisis in VW's 78-year history has
wiped more than a third off its share price, forced out its
long-time CEO, prompted investigations across the world and
rocked both the car industry and German establishment.
The Californian authorities are also carrying out tests on
diesel cars made by other manufacturers, the German report
added.
"We will publish the results within the next few months,"
Nichols was quoted as saying.
(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Writing by Victoria Bryan; editing
by Adrian Croft)