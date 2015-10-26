BERLIN Oct 26 The diesel emissions scandal swirling around carmaker Volkswagen will not necessarily hurt trust in other German companies operating in China, a German official said ahead of a trip to Beijing by Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"It is questionable how far the VW scandal weakens the credibility of German industry in China. I don't see that," the official said, as part of a pre-trip briefing. (Reporting by Paul Carrel; Writing by Noah Barkin)