UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 6
April 6 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 67 points at 7,264 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.7 percent ahead of the cash market open.
BERLIN Oct 26 The diesel emissions scandal swirling around carmaker Volkswagen will not necessarily hurt trust in other German companies operating in China, a German official said ahead of a trip to Beijing by Chancellor Angela Merkel.
"It is questionable how far the VW scandal weakens the credibility of German industry in China. I don't see that," the official said, as part of a pre-trip briefing. (Reporting by Paul Carrel; Writing by Noah Barkin)
April 6 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 67 points at 7,264 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.7 percent ahead of the cash market open.
SEOUL, April 6 South Korean prosecutors said on Thursday they have summoned Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin for questioning as a witness in an investigation of an influence-peddling scandal that led to the dismissal and arrest of former president Park Geun-hye.
* Tim Collier appointed as group CFO and to board of DMGT as executive director with effect from 2 May 2017