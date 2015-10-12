BEIJING Oct 12 China's quality watchdog said on Monday it was "highly concerned" about the mechanism in Volkswagen AG's diesel cars designed to trick emissions tests and would take appropriate follow-up measures.

The watchdog did not specify what action it would take.

Volkswagen set aside 6.5 billion euros ($7.4 billion) in the third quarter to cover services and marketing outlays related to the scandal, which could contribute to an annual loss for the VW brand this year. (Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Miral Fahmy)