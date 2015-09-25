SHANGHAI, Sept 25 Two Chinese joint ventures of
Volkwagen AG said the German automaker's admission
of using software to skirt diesel emissions tests in the United
States did not affect the cars they make or sell in China, the
world's biggest auto market.
FAW-Volkswagen, a joint venture with FAW Car Co Ltd
, said in a statement dated Thursday that the matter
did not have any impact on the cars it sells in China under the
Volkswagen or Audi brands.
Shanghai Volkswagen, a joint venture with SAIC Motor Corp
Ltd, said in a statement also dated Thursday that it
had checked production and sales records and found its vehicles
were also unaffected.
A spokeswoman for Volkswagen China declined to comment on
Friday beyond the joint ventures' statements.
Governments from Italy to India have ordered probes into
Volkswagen cars since U.S. regulators last Friday said the top
global automaker by sales used software in diesel models of the
Jetta, Beetle and Golf to lower emissions in testing. In normal
conditions, emissions exceeded permitted limits.
The government in China, where gasoline is a more popular
fuel than diesel, has not yet ordered a probe into Volkswagen.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh and Adam Jourdan; Editing by
Christopher Cushing)